LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are searching for an armed robber who targeted a business in the southwest valley Thursday morning.
The suspect demanded money from a cashier at a business in the 4300 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near Flamingo Road at 9:25 a.m., according to police.
The employee complied and the suspect fled the area.
Police described him as a black male adult in his 20s, and 6'0" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.