LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said residents were evacuated from apartment buildings east of the Las Vegas Strip after investigating a possible drug lab operation which turned out to be mace or a similar chemical early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the French Quarter apartments in the 500 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Paradise Road and Swenson Street, to investigate reports of strong fumes emitting from an apartment unit, according to Metro police.
@LasVegasFD HAZMAT team enroute to Sierra Vista Dr in @ClarkCountyNV for a meth lab in an apt, @ClarkCountyFD in charge of incident & info. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/jOGCEaPX9G— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 25, 2018
As officers continued to investigate the source of the fumes, 30 residents in nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police said.
Three officers were overtaken by the fumes, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and have since been released.
A hazmat team responded to assist with the investigation.
Officers believe mace or a similar chemical may have been discharged prior to entering the apartment unit.
Residents were allowed to return to their homes.
Police said they detained the people inside the apartment unit for questioning.
Sierra Vista Drive between Paradise Road and Swenson Street was closed to traffic during the investigation.
