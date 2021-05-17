LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police investigated a suspicious package on the freeway Monday afternoon, shutting it down to traffic.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Larry Hadfield confirmed that they were assisting Nevada Highway Patrol on a suspicious package call near I-15 northbound and Cheyenne Avenue. Hadfield said they were called to assist with the ARMOR unity around 10:53 a.m.
#TrafficAlert (police activity) I-15 northbound closed at Cheyenne Ave. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 17, 2021
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed the investigation and that I-15 northbound was shut down at Cheyenne for the investigation. All traffic was being diverted off I-15 at Cheyenne.
#Update All travel lanes in I-15 and Cheyenne have reopened. #DriveSafeNV #BuckleUp #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 17, 2021
NHP said all travel lanes were reopened around 1:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.