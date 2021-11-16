LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that the I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain is shutdown, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.
According to LVMPD, the area is closed due to police activity.
Officers advise motorists to expect delays and avoid the area while authorities investigate.
#BREAKING: Due to police activity, The I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain is shutdown, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. Expect delays and please avoid this area for now. We will update when roads reopen. pic.twitter.com/NXfaR4wVue— LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 16, 2021
