LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising that the I-15 exit ramp at Spring Mountain is shutdown, as well as Mel Torme Way at Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

According to LVMPD, the area is closed due to police activity.

Officers advise motorists to expect delays and avoid the area while authorities investigate.

