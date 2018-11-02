NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot and killed inside her home in an apparent drive-by shooting Thursday night, North Las Vegas police said.
Public information officer Eric Leavitt said officers responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle Street, near Lawrence Street and Deer Springs Way.
The girl was found inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to University Medical Center where she later died of her injuries, police said.
A 19-year-old male suspect was also found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Leavitt said the preliminary investigation indicates multiple rounds were fired from a vehicle towards the home and multiple suspects are involved in the shooting.
At this time, investigators are trying to determine the connection between the suspects and the victim. They could not confirm if the shooting was random or targeted.
Police are still searching for the other suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
