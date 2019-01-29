LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Passengers were stranded at McCarran International Airport on Tuesday after a Midwest storm caused cancellations and delays.
It’s called the polar vortex and it’s a phenomenon that’s breaking records.
More than 2,000 flights were canceled nationwide and passengers as far as Las Vegas felt the effects.
Dozens of canceled flights to the Midwest and even California after the cold grounded flights across the country.
"Got an email this morning saying flight from Dallas to Sioux Falls is canceled," said McCarran passenger Steve Seitz. "We were able to get a room at Harrahs again for tonight. So we'll stay there and try to get home tomorrow."
Places like Chicago could reach 27 degrees below zero overnight Tuesday. Millions will see below freezing temperatures.
Flight Aware is a database tracking flight information across the nation.
It estimated more than 1,600 flights on Wednesday will be canceled and hundreds more delayed.
