LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After playing for just an hour, a lucky visitor won the Mega Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas.
Scott Bradfield won $946,945 on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.
According to the property, Bradfield says he is a frequent Three Card Poker player and visits Las Vegas all the time. He said he wants to use the winnings to retire and spend more time with his wife, who he called his lucky charm.
