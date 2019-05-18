LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said one person died after colliding into a vehicle Saturday morning in the west valley.
Officers were called to the area of West Charleston Boulevard and South Town Center Drive about 8:20 a.m., Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. A Toyota pickup was headed south on Town Center when the driver ran a red light, colliding into a Nissan sedan.
The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to crash into a wall, but the driver was wearing a seat belt and suffered only "moderate" injuries, Steinmetz said. The Nissan driver, a 27-year-old woman from Pahrump, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
According to Steinmetz, the driver of the Toyota, a 59-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Impairment was not considered a factor in the crash.
Road were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated. Steinmetz said Charleston would be closed in both directions between City Park and Indigo drives.
Town Center was closed between Park Run and Griffith Peak drives.
"LVMPD wants to remind drivers to buckle up when driving," Steinmetz said. "This likely would have been a standard accident without a life lost should a seatbelt have been worn. Please, buckle up and stay safe."
This was Metro's 43rd traffic-related fatality of the year.
