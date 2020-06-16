LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza announced on Tuesday that it will celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks.
Staged from the Plaza's roof, the show will be visible in downtown Las Vegas and "miles beyond," the hotel and casino says.
The fireworks show, which the Plaza says is downtown Las Vegas' only live fireworks show, will begin at 10 p.m.
According to a news release, to allow for prime viewing of the fireworks and increased pedestrian traffic, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic fro a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.
"Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky for the Fourth of July has become a tradition for us at the Plaza, and this year is no different," said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza. "Whether you are downtown resident at home or a guest at the Plaza joining us for dinner at Oscar's steakhouse or games on the casino floor, our Independence Day fireworks show is a great way to celebrate our country and an awe-inspiring sight for the entire downtown Las Vegas community to enjoy."
