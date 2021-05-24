LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza Hotel and Casino will celebrate July 4 with fireworks for three nights in a row!
The hotel will have nightly fireworks shows July 2-4. The property also is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and said the fireworks also will celebrate that.
On July 2-3, Comedy Works at the Plaza will host comedians. Fireworks will be shot from the rooftops all three nights.
