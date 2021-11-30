LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas announced it is celebrating the return of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) with a fireworks show on Wednesday, December 1 at 8:00 p.m.
The resort said the fireworks display will be staged from multiple locations on the Plaza's roofs and towers, and can be visible for miles. A portion of Main Street in front of the Plaza will be closed during the fireworks show.
The fireworks display will be the grand finale for the Downtown Hoedown at the Fremont Street Experience, set to take place earlier in the evening.
The Plaza's CORE Arena is also set to host several youth rodeo events during the Junior World Finals, as well as other events for adults including Barrel Racing, Tie Down and Bull Riding.
