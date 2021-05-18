LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After almost 50 years of operating, the Plaza Hotel & Casino had a new first.
On Tuesday, the Plaza became the first commercial building to be honored with the Nevada Preservation Foundation's bronze plaque celebrating buildings that are 40 years or older and raise awareness of history.
“The Plaza sits on the site of the 1905 land auction that was the beginning of Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Mayor Goodman. “What a legacy the Plaza has carried on throughout the years as a preeminent destination in Las Vegas. From Jackie Gaughan, Sam Boyd, Kell Houssels, Sen. Howard Cannon and Frank Scott, who were among the early ownership group, to Jonathan Jossel, Poju Zabludowicz and the Tamares team, the Plaza is truly a global icon."
Several local leaders attended the event, including former Senator Richard Bryan, representatives from the offices of Sen. Jacky Rosen, Rep. Susie Lee, Rep. Steven Horsford, and Rep. Dina Titus, County Clerk Lynn Goya, Las Vegas Historic Preservation Officer Diane Siebrandt, and members of Nevada Preservation Foundation, the Historic Preservation Commission, and the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.
The Plaza’s official 50th anniversary date is July 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.