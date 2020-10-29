LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza hotel and casino announced that they will celebrate New Year's Eve with fireworks.
Fireworks will go off on Dec. 31 from the rooftop of the casino and will be be visible to much of downtown Las Vegas.
Officials with the Plaza will offer socially distant viewing spots, ensuring all health and safety protocols are followed. The City of Las Vegas will work with the Plaza to close portions of Main Street.
“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for the Plaza,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “We can’t wait to ring in the new year in classic Vegas style. Whether you are a downtown resident at home, having dinner at Oscar’s steakhouse, or staying with us in the hotel to enjoy the holiday safely, our fireworks show will be one for our city to remember.”
Hotel packages will be available for visitors wanting to ring in the new year in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Conventions and Visitor's Authority announced that traditional fireworks on the Strip will not be happening this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.