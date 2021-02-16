LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On July 2, 1971, the Plaza Hotel & Casino, originally named Union Plaza, opened as the largest building in Downtown Las Vegas, featuring 22-stories, 504 rooms and a 66,000 square foot casino. Throughout 2021, the Plaza plans to celebrate its 50th anniversary with various deals.
The Plaza announced that it will offer a "50 Years of Fun" hotel package, which includes a minimum two-night stay, $50 food and beverage credit, up to $50 in free slot play, $75 bingo match play per day and other memorabilia.
The resort said it plans on giving away $50,000 in cash prizes to 50 winners throughout the year, including a grand prize of $20,000. Gamers will also play with special commemorative anniversary casino chips on all table games.
The Plaza also announced a contest offering a special wedding anniversary vow renewal ceremony, with either a full reception inside on of the Plaza's ballrooms or an intimate dinner at Oscar's Steakhouse, as well as a free two-night hotel stay.
The resort said it plans to celebrate its anniversary with several special events throughout 2021, but those will be announced at a later date.
