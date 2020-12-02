LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Plaza Hotel and Casino will redevelop a building that houses a Greyhound bus terminal on the casino property.
According to Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel, the Plaza will also partner with the city of Las Vegas to build a pedestrian friendly pathway that leads to a new elevated bridge connecting the hotel-casino on Main Street to Symphony Park.
The Greyhound bus terminal will be vacated by mid-2021, and the Plaza has started discussions with developers on possible projects for the space. The Greyhound bus building is 48,500 square feet.
