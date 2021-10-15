LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A California-originated plant-based fast food restaurant has opened its first location in the Las Vegas Valley.
Plant Power Fast Food opened at 7090 W. Craig Road, near U.S. 95. The restaurant uses 100% plant-based ingredients.
Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant on Friday morning. The first 100 guests were given vouchers good for a free burger on their next visit.
The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.
