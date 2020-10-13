LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A final sale of the historic Huntridge Theater in downtown Las Vegas is almost complete with developer J Dapper.
Negotiations for the sale stated last fall for Dapper and King George LLC.
On Tuesday, the Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation (CCCHP) voted to approve the final agreement between Dapper's attorney, the commission and City of Las Vegas.
The 10-year agreement must be signed by October 31.
"The Huntridge Foundation is happy something positive is happening with building, but there are a few concerns," said Daniel Roberts with the organization. "One, the former owner has left the building in a condition where it will need millions in renovations. Second, the new owner says the plan is to preserve the building, but if he sells out in a year, those guarantees may not come to the new owner."
Robert said they would prefer to see more "concrete" plans for the future of the building and have them enforced.
According to the commission on Tuesday, the agreement with Dapper would include quarterly check-ins with the City of Las Vegas on the status of the theater's rehabilitation.
Ultimately, Roberts said they're excited for the building's future and the new owner.
The uninhabited property at Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway opened in 1944 and was placed on the list of National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
Since its closing nearly 15 years ago, it has been seen as an eyesore in the neighborhood. Prior efforts to save or reinvent the property have been unsuccessful.
