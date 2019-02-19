LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Planning Commission could approve a developer’s plan to turn Bonnie Springs Ranch into a housing development.
A Developer with Joel Laub and Associates told FOX5 the plan to present the firm’s design reviews and a tentative map for the project. If approved by the commission, Laub and Associates could start applying for building permits.
The developers are in escrow and expect to close the sale by March. It’s unclear when the ranch will close to the public.
The project would include 22 homes, a motel, and a barn-event area.
(1) comment
Maybe the residents of Summerlin near Red Rock Resort can share their opinions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.