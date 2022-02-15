LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The lights are likely to go out in Boulder City next Tuesday.
On Feb. 22, crews plan to replace a line between Buchanan and Boulder City Tap. The project will likely trigger a power outage between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. that morning. Officials do not expect it to last more than an hour.
The city is warning anyone with medical equipment to have a backup power source during that window. The city will provide updates here.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the city at 702-293-9266.
