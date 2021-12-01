LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the Supreme Court hears a major abortion case that could affect Roe V. Wade, Nevadans are discussing the impact it could have on the Silver State.
"Today marks a pivotal moment as the Supreme Court will hear a case out of Mississippi, which is a 15-week ban on abortion," said Lindsey Harmon, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada.
Harmon said Nevada is one of 13 states that is considered a safe haven for women seeking an abortion. If Roe V. Wade is overturned, it likely won't have much impact in Nevada.
"Nevada has a long history of being a pro-abortion state. Nevadans here and Planned Parenthood votes Nevada know that Roe is the floor and not the ceiling," she explained.
Instead, she said Nevada will likely see an increase in people traveling from out of state to access abortions. Utah and Idaho will likely ban abortion immediately if Roe V. Wade is overturned. Harmon said Nevada may home to the closest clinics for women in neighboring states.
"The Planned Parenthood health centers here have already seen an increase in patients from Texas, so this would only be an exponential increase," she said.
It could be six months before the Supreme Court hands down a decision.
(1) comment
There is nothing to discuss here! Abortion is plain wrong and immoral! To allow a woman to execute her child is not loving them and besides it is not their body they are killing! Considering a person who wants an abortion , it is without a doubt they are Godless people and do not respect Him but rest assured He is taking notice!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.