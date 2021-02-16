LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting in February, Planned Parenthood is offering medication abortion care via telehealth in Nevada.
As part of a research study, eligible Nevada patients can access medication abortion up to 11 weeks of gestational age, using video to meet with their provider and receiving their medication by mail.
Planned Parenthood has been offering medication abortion care in Colorado and New Mexico since 2019, and is looking to expand access to Nevadans.
“We’ve enrolled patients from rural areas with poor access to services, many of whom would have otherwise had to travel daunting distances to get care,” said Dr. Kristina Tocce, Vice President, Medical Director, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Interested patients can call 303-813-7712 to learn more and determine eligibility. This care is also available to Spanish-speaking patients.
More information is available at telabortion.org and pprm.org.
