LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Planet 13 announced a new partnership with Curaleaf's Select brand, one of the nation's top cannabis oil brands.
Planet 13 and Select are teaming up to create a unique shop-in-shop experience called the Las Vegas SuperStore.
Starting Monday, Select will occupy space within Planet 13 and introduce its cannabis products to customers. The local dispensary will be among the first retailers in the state to carry Select's products.
"We are excited to partner with Curaleaf to create an exceptional showcase for their popular Select Brand," Bob Groesbeck, co-CEO of Planet 13 said. "Planet 13's tourist-friendly, experiential store is the perfect place to introduce top cannabis brands to both new and existing cannabis users."
Patrick Larkin, SVP of sales at Curaleaf added, "The Select and Planet 13 partnership is an embodiment of how we are actively investing in our retail partners and elevating our retail presence with the goal of enriching the experiences of our customers. The Planet 13 Las Vegas SuperStore is well known as an international tourist destination, and we welcome the opportunity to introduce customers from across America and world to America's first national cannabis brand."
For more information on Planet 13, click here. For more information on Curaleaf, click here.
