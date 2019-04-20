LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas’s largest marijuana dispensary is about to get bigger. Planet 13 shared renderings of its 4,500 square-foot coffee shop, bistro and pizzeria.
That will be just the first of its planned expansions this year.
The dispensary's representatives said they also plans to add an event center and what they call a "customer viewing center," where customers can watch how cannabis-infused items are made.
"Phase Two," including the coffee shop and pizzeria, should be done by fall 2019.
