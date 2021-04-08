LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Marijuana dispensary Planet 13 is looking to fill 80 positions in Las Vegas.
The company said they are hiring as soon as possible, pointing to the recent increase in tourism Las Vegas has seen.
“We’re pleased that Vegas is coming back to life and feeling like Vegas again, and are happy that as the tourists return we’re able to hire for various positions immediately," said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.
For information on Planet 13’s job postings visit: https://www.planet13lasvegas.com/careers/
