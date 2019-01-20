LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Kyle Canyon Road, heading towards Mount Charleston, on Sunday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.
LVFR said the plane landed near mile marker 19 on Kyle Canyon Road at around 12:30 p.m. All occupants inside the plane were safely escorted out. No injuries were reported.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. Chris Holmes said the pilot was experiencing engine failure before making the emergency landing.
Nevada Highway Patrol closed the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 at the frontage road and Kyle Canyon Road to traffic, according to Holmes. Kyle Canyon Road heading east and west was also closed.
Traffic was being diverted to Lee Canyon Road, Holmes said.
#trafficalert Hwy 157/Kyle Canyon from US95 to Deer Creek/Hwy 158 is currently closed with unknown reopen time. Head to Cold Creek or wait to head to the snow this weekend!(cc: @NevadaDPS @LVMPD @NHPSouthernComm @ClarkCountyNV)— Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) January 20, 2019
Check back for updates.
