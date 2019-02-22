LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A SkyWest flight had to make an emergency landing at McCarran International Airport due to a passenger having a medical emergency Friday morning.
A spokesperson with McCarran Airport said a female passenger told the flight crew the right-side of her body had gone numb. The SkyWest flight landed at McCarran just after 7 a.m.
The woman was transported to Desert Springs Hospital and was responsive and alert when medical personnel arrived, McCarran officials said. The plane was headed to Salt Lake City, Utah from Palm Springs, Calif. before being diverted.
No other flights were affected and operations at McCarran Airport are continuing as normal, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.