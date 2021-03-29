LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Last month, Clark County commissioners voted in favor of renaming McCarran International Airport, but it's taking longer than expected to get the ball rolling.
A mistake in the minutes, or summary of the hearing in which the change was decided, is stalling the whole process. Now those need to be fixed before the renaming process can carry on.
Commissioner Tick Segerblom was at the center of the name changing push and explained what happens now.
"Well, like everything else I'm learning, it takes forever. Ideally Tuesday we'll vote to accept the minutes. Those will then be sent to the head of airport. She will then write a letter with minutes, send it to the FAA, then four to six months for them to review it to say you're approved to change the name of the airport," he said.
Pat McCarran, who the airport is named for, has a history of racism and anti-Semitism, advocates say. The airport will be changed to be named after former Nevada Senator Harry Reid.
