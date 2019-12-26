LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pinkbox Doughnuts is opening a second location in Henderson.
A representative for Pinkbox confirmed on Thursday that it is opening a location at E. Sunset Road and Annie Oakley Drive.
Not only will the new eatery be open 24 hours, but it will also mark the first Pinkbox with a drive-thru.
While an exact opening date has not been confirmed, the eatery is planning to open in spring of 2020.
