LAS VEGAS (FOX5) On Aug. 27, Brenden Whittacre was teaching a student to fly. Whittacre is the head flight instructor at Desert Flying Club. He and his student were coming back from an hours-long training flight when the plane started to plummet.
Whittacre radioed Air Traffic Control, "Cessna 66323, we're calling emergency."
What Whittacre didn't know was his plane was dumping fuel. A fuel vent check valve was broken.
"The aircraft was sputtering and we were having issue," he said. "We were losing 1,500 feet a minute, I had 60 seconds before I was on he ground."
Whittacre made a split second decision.
"We're going to land I-15 southbound," he radioed to the tower.
He landed the plane on the middle lane of Interstate 15 freeway.
"We were just going down and down, and I just kept thinking 'God I hope no one is underneath me.'"
Miraculously, he didn't hit any cars, light poles, telephone wires or freeway signs. No one was hurt, and the plane wasn't damaged.
"It was intense."
Whittacre was able to recreate that day using a simulator at Desert Flying Club.
"Right over here is when I lost fuel," he said motioning to hills on his monitor. "If I landed in the dirt I was ruin the plane and kill myself. So I made a left turn into the window to land on the freeway."
First responders who came to the scene said Whittacre's actions likely saved lives. The vent that was leaking fuel was getting fixed and Whittacre said he's ready to get back up with his student this Friday, in the same plane.
"As a pilot, having this emergency landing where there were no injuries and everyone got to walk away and there was no damage to the plane, it was a good day."
