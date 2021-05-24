LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple agencies are investigating an aircraft crash in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon that left the pilot dead.
The crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane, near Judson Avenue, about 2:30 p.m. on May 24. The scene of the crash is south of Nellis Air Force Base.
We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available.— Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 24, 2021
Nellis officials later said on Twitter a "contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base."
Crews from Nellis AFB, Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene. "Several units" from LVMPD are responding across multiple area commands, they said.
NTSB confirmed the aircraft was a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1.
The NTSB is investigating the crash Monday of a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 in Las Vegas, Nevada. An investigator is traveling to the crash scene.— NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 25, 2021
Nellis public affairs said the aircraft is owned, operated and piloted by Draken US, a Florida-based company contracted to the base. The company confirmed the pilot died in the crash:
Draken has received news of a downed aircraft out of Nellis AFB and the tragic loss of one of our pilots. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event. We are doing everything in our power to assist them in this time of need, and we are working closely with federal, state and local authorities. Draken US is also cooperating with investigating agencies to determine what led to this tragic accident.
Nellis officials offered their condolences to the friends and family of the Draken wingman, who has not yet been publicly identified. No other personnel were on board, Nellis said.
Witnesses reported heavy smoke in the area following the crash.
"We heard the jet. It was really loud and it just stopped. Classes outside saw it," said a school clerk with Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Parents were notified the school was ordered to temporarily shelter in place.
"Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today's incident -- especially the men and women of [Nellis AFB] and the first responders on the scene," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted.
"Monitoring the incident [at Nellis AFB] closely. Thinking of the men and women serving and their families," said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
The crash was the first out of Nellis since Thunderbirds pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bango of Valencia, California, died in April 2018 during a training flight over the Nevada Test and Training Range.
In September 2017, an Air Force pilot died after a crash about 100 miles northwest of Nellis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
