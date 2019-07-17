HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The pilot of an small jet crashed in Mesquite on Wednesday night, sending the pilot to the hospital.
The plane crashed while landing near Mesquite Municipal Airport, and was flying from Pasco, Washington to Henderson Executive Airport.
Mesquite Fire posted a photo of the Cessna 550 jet on fire announcing the fire had been put out a little after the crash about 7:20 p.m. on July 17.
According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person on board. They were taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
It was not yet known what caused the jet to crash. The FAA and NTSB were expected to investigate.
