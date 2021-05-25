LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- The Clark County Coroner's office on Tuesday identified the pilot killed when a military jet crashed in a neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday.
According to the coroner's office, the pilot was identified as Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, 43, of Las Vegas.
The #ClarkCounty Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner (CCOCME) has identified the pilot who died in the plane crash here yesterday, May 24, as Nicholas Hunter Hamilton, 43, of Las #Vegas.Our thoughts & prayers are with Mr. Hamilton’s family & friends at this difficult time.— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 25, 2021
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Hamilton’s family & friends at this difficult time," Clark County said in a social media post.
Military and federal authorities said Tuesday they were probing the cause of the crash that did not injure anyone on the ground.
The Dassault Mirage F-1 that crashed Monday afternoon was owned and operated by a Florida-based Draken US, a military contractor providing “adversary air support” during aerial war games flown from Nellis into restricted air space over central Nevada, a statement from the base said.
Hamilton was the only person aboard the French aircraft, which records show was built in 1982.
The National Transportation Safety Board joined military officials in the investigation. Agency spokesman Eric Weiss said Tuesday it was too early to report on a cause of the crash.
Preliminary findings will be released within two weeks, Weiss said, and findings and a final report could take up to two years.
Draken spokeswoman Christina Childs said the company, based in Lakeland, Florida, was cooperating with federal, state and local authorities including the NTSB.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people and families affected by this event,” the company said a statement.
Draken provides tactical aircraft, “adversarial support, electronic attack or customized rotary wing training,” and pilots including former U.S. military personnel, for combat training at Nellis and other sites.
“We train the next generation of fighter pilots which is a crucial aspect of our national security,” Childs said in an email.
She did not immediately respond to messages about Hamilton’s military history.
In August 2016, not far from Nellis, a Draken pilot with more than two decades of experience received minor injuries when he ejected before the Douglas A-4K Skyhawk he was flying crashed in the desert near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Investigators later said it appeared that debris entered the engine of the Vietnam War-era attack jet, causing a loss of power.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
