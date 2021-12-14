Pilot charged for flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.
According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.
WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.
Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.
The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.
Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.
Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.