LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Physical Education teacher is asking for donations after her portable classroom was broken into on July 11.
Stephanie Graville teach's at Ronnow Elementary school and was notified by the school's custodial staff that her classroom was ransacked.
A note was left behind by the person who broke into the classroom. The note read " Please make a purchase...I'm trying to raise money to help my mom pay bills."
Coach Graville said thousands of dollars in supplies were taken. She feels for her students since equipment at Ronnow Elementary can be hard to come by. A big portion of supplies were purchased by coach Graville out pocket.
To replenish the items lost, Graville is asking for community donations. A gofundme account has made and people can make monetary donation at the school.
If you would like to help coach Graville and her students visit her gofundme page.
