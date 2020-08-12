LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Target announced Wednesday that its store on the Las Vegas Strip has opened its doors.
The approximately 20,000-square-foot store marks Target's first small-format location and the 15th store in the Las Vegas area, officials said in a news release.
Located at 3767 Las Vegas Boulevard South, the new store employs approximately 120 team members.
The store offers apparel and accessories, grocery selection, adult beverage assortment and order pickup, among other features.
Target's small-format stores are located in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods and near college campuses, places where a full-size Target store may not fit, the company said.
The store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The store's official grand opening is on Saturday, Aug. 16.
