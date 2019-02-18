Las Vegas and Henderson residents woke up to snow on Feb. 18, 2019. Meteorologists said between 0.75 and 2.25 inches of snow fell in the valley.
(Jade Askeroth/Facebook)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents of Las Vegas, Henderson and even Boulder City woke up to quite the surprise on Monday morning - snow.
Summerlin had the most snowfall in the Far Hills Avenue with a recorded 2.25 inches, according to FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones. The Anthem area had the second most snowfall at a recorded 1.5 inches. The southwest valley, as well as the Fort Apache and Blue Diamond area, saw 0.75 inches of snow.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for the Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Anthem Hills, Spring Valley and central Las Vegas Valley areas. The advisory was placed from 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 4 a.m.
According to Jones, another cold storm was expected to drop in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, bringing more chances for snow.
