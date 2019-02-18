Snow day in Las Vegas 8

Las Vegas and Henderson residents woke up to snow on Feb. 18, 2019. Meteorologists said between 0.75 and 2.25 inches of snow fell in the valley. 

Snow day in Las Vegas

1 of 40

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents of Las Vegas, Henderson and even Boulder City woke up to quite the surprise on Monday morning - snow.

Summerlin had the most snowfall in the Far Hills Avenue with a recorded 2.25 inches, according to FOX5 Meteorologist Cassandra Jones. The Anthem area had the second most snowfall at a recorded 1.5 inches. The southwest valley, as well as the Fort Apache and Blue Diamond area, saw 0.75 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for the Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Anthem Hills, Spring Valley and central Las Vegas Valley areas. The advisory was placed from 10 p.m. to Monday morning at 4 a.m.

According to Jones, another cold storm was expected to drop in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, bringing more chances for snow.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.