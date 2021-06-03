LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sale of a penthouse condo at The Martin in Las Vegas marked the most expensive condo sold in the history of Nevada, according to the property's realtor.
Located at 4471 Dean Martin Drive #4500, the top floor penthouse sold for $16.25 million, according to a release.
The penthouse sits at just under 13,000 interior square feet and an additional 2,000 square feet of balcony and outdoor space, Elite Realty said in the release.
The penthouse is perched high above the Las Vegas Strip, allowing for a 360-degree view of the entire Las Vegas Valley.
According to the release, the condo features is comprised of dual master bedrooms on each end of the space, three guest bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a professional-grade gym with over $250,000 in state-of-the-art equipment, a steam room, sauna and custom stainless steel cold plunge.
Among other amenities, the unit features a catering kitchen equipped with Mielle and Subzero appliances, private wine room, bar and game room, a custom 12-foot, 800-gallon saltwater fish tank with exotic fish, along with an exclusive rock, fossil and mineral collection valued at over $1 million.
“We listed the penthouse in October 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. Several agents thought I was crazy for taking such a listing at such a difficult time, but from the minute we listed the property, interest peaked,” listing agent Michael McGraw said. “Potential buyers came from all over, but this property is so unique that it needed the right buyer to fit the extraordinary space that it is. With a deal this size, it was really nice to have agents on the other side of the transaction that were professional and pleasant to work with.”
