LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first-ever Henderson PRIDE Film Festival is kicking off on Saturday at the Water Street Plaza, with additional screenings across the valley in January.
The festival is being hosted by the International Cultural Movement for Equality, The Center and Bursting Through, with the mission to "celebrate cultural diversity and to promote self-awareness." The ceremony and festival events are free to attend.
"The film festival will introduce world-class LGBTQ+ classic films to a new generation," said a joint release from the film festival hosts.
To see more photos of the film festival, click the arrows in the right corner of the photo at the top of this article.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. following by a showing of the 1995 film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar starring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo. The event will be hosted by Miss Henderson PRIDE 2021 Reecez Sexton and Keyska Diva from the local Phoenix Bar.
Community resource tables and giveaways will be at Water Street Plaza on opening night, as well. Attendees are asked to RSVP.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the festival will move to the Pass Casino for a showing of the 1996 film The Birdcage starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. The event begins at 11 a.m., and the film will begin at noon. It will be hosted by 2021 PRIDE Ambassadors Fanny D. Pack and Vita Summers.
Additional screening are scheduled in various locations on Jan. 11, 12 and 13th, with a final screening at The Center on Jan. 14.
More information about the festival including schedule and RSVP can be found here: https://hendersonpride.org/henderson-pride-film-fest
(6) comments
These fruitcake sexually immoral people are not welcome in our community! What a disgrace our town has become by allowing the same sex agenda to take over and fill their filth in our town!
imagine having public pride for what genitals you choose to put in your mouth
I think some of these posters need to embrace their feminine side.
Pandering to these mentally ill freaks. For shame.
deviant degenerate filth aimed at enticing children...disgusting.
Henderson will never be the same with this homosexual sick and twisted people! They are not welcome at Henderson! People need to boycott any same sex agenda ever pushed in our city! My company is taking a vow to never hire or give in to this sexually immoral type of people! We don’t want them working for us or pushing their agenda in any of us ever! We have a right to choose who we hire and we are taking full advantage of that!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.