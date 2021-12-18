LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevadans honored fallen veterans and those who serve on Saturday in Boulder City, placing thousands of wreaths on gravesites at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
About 1,500 volunteers organized by the Civil Air Patrol 802nd Squadron placed nearly 6,984 wreaths on gravesites Saturday morning in Southern Nevada. In the northern part of the state in Fernley, 1,000 volunteers with Nevada Veterans Coalition participated, according to a spokesperson for Nevada Veterans Services on Saturday.
The tribute in Boulder City was one of 3,100 across the country today for Wreaths Across America. In total, more than 2 million volunteers took part in the 30-year-old holiday tradition.
"Our goal for next year is to reach 10,000 wreaths," said Terri Hendry, spokesperson for Nevada Department of Veterans Services.
Anyone can help Nevada reach its goal in 2022 by donating at the following link:
https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/24124/Overview/?relatedId=16601&modSw=donate
For every two wreaths purchased or sponsored, the SNVMC will receive a free third wreath, Hendry said.
