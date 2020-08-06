LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A nature-inspired estate located on the edge of Red Rock Conservation Area has been put on the market for $5.35 million.
According to a news release, 3,270 square-foot custom home is located at 4 Montana Court on the outskirts of Las Vegas in the town of Blue Diamond.
The home features three bedrooms, three and a half baths, as well as a 1,200 square-foot garage with a living roof and numerous vignettes to view the desert landscape, the release said.
“I would argue that this is the pound-for-pound nicest home in Las Vegas. It’s a legitimate and ultimate lifestyle home,” listing agent Anthony Spiegel of The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties said. “It tells the story about flawless architectural design coupled with functional space with the respectful integration of the most natural materials and details.”
Located just outside of Red Rock Canyon Conservation area, the release notes that it's also one of just a few luxury estates in the town of Blue Diamond, once a common stop for traders on the Old Spanish Trail. The village of 290 people operates a general store, library and pizza restaurant, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.