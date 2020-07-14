LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren has put his Las Vegas estate on the market for $10.5 million.
According to a news release, located at 7 Painted Feather Way in The Ridges community, Jim and Heather Murren are the original owners of the property, dubbed Skyspace.
Listing agent Ivan Sher calls the property "one of Las Vegas’ most unique architectural estates in Southern Nevada."
According to the release, the nearly 13,000-square-foot Skyspace modern estate is one of only two residences in Southern Nevada designed by the architecture firm Marmol Radziner. The home is composed entirely of glass, steel and concrete.
The home includes four bedroom suites in the main house, a detached one-bedroom guest casita and eight baths.
The home’s indoor-outdoor design incorporates desert landscape with bamboo and pine trees integrated into the main living spaces and floor-to-ceiling glass walls in nearly every room, which offer unobstructed panoramic views of the golf course, city lights and surrounding mountains.
The property spans roughly 1.5 acres and features a multitude of amenities including an elevator, subterranean half basketball court, residential fitness room, dedicated office space, in-home movie theater, and a wine cellar. The master suite features a modern bathroom with a centered oversized tub, the release notes.
“This home is desert contemporary architecture at its finest,” said Ivan Sher, principal of The Ivan Sher Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “It’s architectural art with some of the most incredible views of the Las Vegas Strip and the entire desert skyline.”
The home also has a climate-controlled garage completely hidden from view, surrounded by a native desert landscaping palate designed by Sage Design Studios and the Las Vegas Springs Preserve.
“Skyspace is an immersive art and sensory experience,” said Sher. “It captures the natural light of the rising and setting sun, combines that with a sophisticated pattern of lights inside the structure and creates the illusion through its lighting that you are floating through space. It is a truly transformative experience.” The Skyspace’s advanced technology program is available for purchase outside of the home sale.
(1) comment
Running mgm into deep debt! Living in this place ? Sisoscumlacks soyboy friend ,guys rotten to the core !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.