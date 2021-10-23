LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electronic Dance Music fans were welcomed back to the Las Vegas' 10th Electric Daisy Carnival festival at the motor speedway on Friday night.
Live music, art installations, theatrical performers and a fireworks display were featured on day one of the festival, which runs through Sunday. Festivalgoers also enjoyed a drone show with more than 600 drones.
