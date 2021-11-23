LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those needing some help getting in the holiday spirit now have another option available, as the Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its winter display.
MGM Resorts says that the display, which captures the spirit of the season, is available for viewing through Jan. 1, 2022.
The Conservatory's extravagant holiday display features 42-foot-tall fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautifully snowcapped mountain range, a cozy Swiss chalet and Santa’s large sleigh filled with gifts.
Designer Ed Libby says this year's theme, dubbed “Holiday Time,” is inspired by MGM Resorts' recent brand campaign “It’s Time” which entices guests to return to the Las Vegas experiences they know and love.
Towering high above this year’s display in the West Bed, guests will notice the 42-foot-tall fresh-cut fir tree from California’s Mt. Shasta. The tree is decorated with 7,000 twinkling white lights and 2,500 modern vintage gem-colored ornaments, and it is crowned with a glimmering Swarovski crystal tree topper and is surrounded by 25-foot-tall fragrant fir trees.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is open free to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Holiday Display by the Numbers:
- 13,250: White carnations
- 8,700: Ornaments on the holiday tree
- 7,500: Poinsettias
- 7,000: LED lights on the holiday tree
- 2,000: Senecio “Angel’s Wings” plants
- 300: Assorted shrubs including cypress and juniper
- 75: Team members who bring the display to life
- 25: 25-foot fresh-cut silvertip fir trees
- 24: Giant snowflakes
- 8: Arctic animals
- 6: Days to complete the change out
- 5: Working clocks
- 1: 42-foot fir tree from Mt. Shasta, California
