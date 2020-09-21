LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio has debuted its new autumn display at its Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.
Dubbed "Into the Woods," the display is highlighted by a "magical forest and its cast of floral creatures," the Bellagio said.
According to a news release, guests will find themselves in the center of a forest featuring floral mushrooms, a canopy of oversized oak leaves, festive foliage and beautiful dragonflies dancing overhead.
“Into The Woods is filled with inspirations of transformation, reflection and empowerment told through magnificent floral creations,” designer Ed Libby said. “Our fall display has been months in the making from conceptualization and design and has been brought to life by the extraordinary horticulture team.”
Upon entering the Conservatory’s West Bed, officials said guests are welcomed by a family of foxes playing deep in the forest beneath a floral-embellished, hand-hewn tree house with colorful stained-glass dragonfly windows.
In the North Garden, four enchanted fairies spend a fall afternoon beside a tranquil reflecting pond. Their woodland fairy house, built completely of botanical ingredients, features a roof constructed of oversized sunflowers and the same stained-glass windows used in the foxes’ treehouse.
Creating a pathway into the heart of the Bellagio Conservatory is a large hollow tree guiding guests deeper "into the woods." Atop the tree is a luxurious canopy of leaves with several dragonflies buzzing fancifully overhead, the release said.
Lastly, on the final leg of their experience is Bellagio’s 28-foot-famed talking tree. The tree provides shelter for a family of bears preparing for hibernation by sharing a bountiful pot of honey made by several honeybees.
The autumn "Into the Woods" display will be open through Nov. 28.
