LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted its new summer display.
According to a release, the display, dubbed “Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness," "pays homage to the elements needed for life to flourish, with more than 30,000 flowers and plants, the garden beds are artistically designed to represent earth, wind, water and fire."
Designers curated the display to bring to life the importance of keeping the planet beautiful, the release notes.
MGM Resorts provided the below "by the numbers" for the new summer display:
- 27,504: Flowers and plants on display throughout the exhibit
- 75: Team members involved in the display’s assembly
- 9,000: Gallons of recirculated water throughout the display
- 1,569: Plants from local nurseries
- 845: Succulents on display in the succulent wall
- 162: Tillandsia air plants living on vertical surfaces
- 39: Number of hanging lanterns in the treehouse
- 30 feet: Height of the treehouse
- 22 feet: Height of Gaia, The Goddess of Earth
- 20: Repurposed live trees around the perimeter of the garden, some being five years old
- 5: Tree frogs
- 1: Baby crocodile
“Eco: A Season of Earthly Awareness” is on display through Aug. 28. Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
