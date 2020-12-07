LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Featuring holiday-trimmed botanical elements, the Bellagio has unveiled its holiday display in the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.
The new display, which MGM Resorts says "inspires merry and bright 'hopeful holidays," invites visitors to explore the majestic, imaginary world of Her Majesty Queen Bellissima.
Among others decorations, the Conservatory features a 42-foot-tall silver tip fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautiful oversized ornamental egg, four majestic horses pulling a lavishly decorated carriage and bustling elves preparing the Queen’s quarters for the season, according to a news release.
As part of the “Hopeful Holidays" theme, guests will discover four scenes set in the Conservatory's garden beds, each representing a holiday tradition or magical moment in the Queen’s enchanting wonderland.
“Our amazing horticulture and facilities teams at Bellagio work tirelessly to create and bring to life five themed displays throughout the year,” said designer Ed Libby. “For our final display of 2020, we wanted to deliver a sense of joy and beauty to every person who visits, hoping each guest heads home with a beautiful new memory to share with loved ones as we head into a promising new year.”
According to the news release, visitors can take the Conservatory home with them or gift the experience to a loved one this holiday season by purchasing the “Season Greetings”-scented holiday candle – the same scent visitors take in as they explore the holiday display. Candles can be purchased inside the Giardini Garden Store, the release notes.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Hopeful Holidays” will be on display through January 9, 2021.
