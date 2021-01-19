LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bellagio has debuted its newest display at the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.
Welcoming the Year of the Ox, the new theme features the “A Season of Love” Lunar New Year display.
"Each element, designed to represent prosperity, strength and tenacity in the new year, honors the Year of the Ox taking inspiration from Asian art, architecture and culture," Bellagio said in a news release.
The display, which is available for viewing through March 6, features four scenes layered with meaningful floral creations that convey messages of love for nature, commitment, tradition, children and travel.
“This beautiful Lunar New Year display is specially designed to honor the Year of the Ox, focus on love and evoke inspiration in the new year,” said designer Ed Libby. “This year, perhaps more than ever, we can all use an added dose of inspiration and love.”
According to the Bellagio, the centerpiece of the Lunar New Year display is the West Bed’s Jade Pavilion, flanked by a Bonsai tree and a graceful willow tree – both towering over a bed filled with a selection of shrubs, dozens of metallic cattail plants and artistic copper Bonsai tree rain fountains with individually hand-stamped leaves. Two magpie birds soar over the bed’s floral arrangements which is illuminated by the Ox symbol in the moon, Bellagio said.
Visiting the Conservatory is free to the public and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
