LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Clark County School District put five schools on a soft lockdown after receiving a "mixture of threatening phone calls," CCSD Police said.
Those schools are Mojave High, Bendorf, Variety, O’Roarke and Ober. Some schools had been released by 3:27 p.m. and others remained under lockdown, police said.
CCSD Police said the threats were "non-credible but still of interest," and officers were still investigating Friday afternoon.
Police said they were still investigating the source and would not say whether the threats came from multiple sources.
"We still have visibility at all schools," CCSD PD Lt. Roberto Morales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.