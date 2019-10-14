PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix Airbnb host says guests trashed his studio, and left behind what he believes was a packet of heroin that his 1-year-old toddler nearly put in his mouth.
[VIDEO: Phoenix man says Airbnb home trashed by renters]
"Ran right over, and I snatched it from him," said Jared Fiori.
Fiori says he had been cleaning out the studio Thursday, when his little boy found the tinfoil packet lying underneath the bed. Fiori works as a firefighter / paramedic in Northern Arizona, and says he’s had some narcotics training.
"For all the knowledge that I have, the limited training, I knew what it was," Fiori said.
Fiori immediately destroyed the suspected heroin packet by burning it in his barbecue.
He says he’s glad he was able to get it away from his son, fearing it might have killed him if he’d swallowed it.
"You always pray and hope you can be there to stop anything bad from happening to him. In this case I was pretty quick at getting it," Fiori said.
A woman, her husband, and a four-year-old had been staying at the Airbnb for four days.
"You know, I don't like to judge people on the way they look,” Fiori said. “Not everybody looks the cleanest, but I try to keep an open mind to the differences in people's lives and try to stay out of it, and I didn't really notice anything too off."
But when Fiori discovered the mess and the suspected heroin left behind, he called the Department of Child Safety’s tip line, and also got in touch with Airbnb to get the woman’s account suspended. He also messaged the woman, telling her that she was no longer welcome.
But Fiori’s main concern is with the four-year-old.
"I know we all have problems in life,” Fiori said. “I've had problems in my life in my younger days, and the kids come first. And when you're putting them at risk for your bad behavior, you really need to rethink what you're doing in life"
