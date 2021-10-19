LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The "Poker Brat" has done it again. Poker legend Phil Hellmuth was awarded his 16th World Series of Poker bracelet on Monday.
According to a news release, Hellmuth's win came after defeating a field of 272 entrants in Event 31, the $1,500 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw.
In addition to claiming his 16th bracelet, Hellmuth took home $84,951.
"I've wanted a deuce-to-seven bracelet ever since the 1980's because it was the coolest bracelet to win. It's the one tournament that Chip, Doyle, and all the big named poker players showed up for,” said Hellmuth. "I've been fighting so hard for this bracelet for so long, and my game has gotten better and better. I've worked really hard at it and I know all these tricks because I've been playing since the eighties. It feels really good."
Hellmuth leads the field with the most WSOP bracelet wins, followed by Phil Ivey, Johnny Chan and Doyle Brunson, who all hold 10 bracelets each.
According to WSOP, at 24-years old, Hellmuth defeated Johnny Chan heads-up during the 1989 World Series of Poker Main Event to become the youngest WSOP Main Event champion in history at the time.
The tournament also notes that with his victory at the 2012 WSOP Europe Main Event, Hellmuth is currently the only person to ever win both the WSOP Main Event as well as the WSOPE Main Event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.